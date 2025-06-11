A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 14.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.60% to Rs 94.46 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 14.84% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 94.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 67.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 333.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.