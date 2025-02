A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 16.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.75% to Rs 115.01 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services declined 16.71% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 115.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 131.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.115.01131.8271.3759.8625.3128.3322.5926.0316.5019.81

