Nifty above 24,400 level; PSU Bank shares jump

PSU Bank shares advanced after declining the past trading session.
At 10:25IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 242.14 points or 0.31% to 80,098.88. The Nifty 50 index added 73.95 points or 0.31% to 24,439.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.34%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index remained unchanged 0.00%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,602 shares rose and 1,756 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Ashoka Buildcon (down 4.42%), Astral(up 0.33%), Awfis Space Solutions(up 0.92%), Bajaj Consumer Care(down 0.98%), Bata India(up 0.06%), Belrise Industries (down 1%), BEML(up 2.17%), Capacite Infraprojects(down 0.36%), Cello World(down 2.05%), Dollar Industries(down 0.46%), Esab India(down 0.66%), Eureka Forbes(down 0.10%), Goldiam International(up 1.30%), Goodyear India(down 0.04%), HLE Glascoat(down 1.25%), Ipca Laboratories(down 1.52%), JM Financial (down 0.45%), KNR Constructions(down 0.93%), Krsnaa Diagnostics(down 1.23%), Man Industries (India)(down 1.48%), Muthoot Microfin (down 1.82%), Som Distilleries & Breweries(up 0.71%) will announce their result later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.64% to 6,994.15. The index dropped 0.41% in the past trading session.
Indian Bank (up 2.37%), State Bank of India (up 2.03%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.62%), Bank of India (up 1.43%), Union Bank of India (up 1.36%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.28%), Canara Bank (up 1.12%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.36%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.11%) and Central Bank of India (up 0.03%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Jupiter Wagons (JWL) rose 0.71%. The company said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 242.41 crore from GATX India for the manufacturing and supply of 583 specialised wagons.
Jyoti Structures climbed 2.99% after the company secured a Rs 639 crore order for 765 kV and 400 kV transmission line projects in India on a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.
