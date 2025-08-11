Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin gains after launching Glucagon for Injection in U.S. market

Lupin gains after launching Glucagon for Injection in U.S. market

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin rose 1.04% to Rs 1,936.75 after the company announced the launch of Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial, packaged in an emergency kit, in the United States.

The product is bioequivalent to Eli Lilly and company's Glucagon for Injection, 1 mg/vial, and is used in the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in paediatric and adult patients with diabetes mellitus. It is also indicated as a diagnostic aid during radiologic examinations to temporarily inhibit gastrointestinal motility in adult patients.

According to IQVIA MAT (June 2025) data, Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit, had estimated annual sales of $122 million in the U.S. market.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree rises after Q1 PAT spurts 93% YoY to Rs 38 crore

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Nifty above 24,400 level; PSU Bank shares jump

HBL Engineering spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 143 cr

Olectra Greentech gains as Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 26 cr

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story