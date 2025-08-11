Lupin gains after launching Glucagon for Injection in U.S. market

Lupin rose 1.04% to Rs 1,936.75 after the company announced the launch of Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial, packaged in an emergency kit, in the United States.

The product is bioequivalent to Eli Lilly and company's Glucagon for Injection, 1 mg/vial, and is used in the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in paediatric and adult patients with diabetes mellitus. It is also indicated as a diagnostic aid during radiologic examinations to temporarily inhibit gastrointestinal motility in adult patients.

According to IQVIA MAT (June 2025) data, Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit, had estimated annual sales of $122 million in the U.S. market.