Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Blue Star Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Voltas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 August 2025.
HBL Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 11.72 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 24.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46921 shares. The stock rose 13.41% to Rs.678.45. Volumes stood at 73391 shares in the last session.
Blue Star Ltd clocked volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15593 shares. The stock lost 1.92% to Rs.1,764.30. Volumes stood at 16419 shares in the last session.
PG Electroplast Ltd saw volume of 22.19 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.85% to Rs.501.55. Volumes stood at 15.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Doms Industries Ltd recorded volume of 19185 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3051 shares. The stock gained 8.60% to Rs.2,484.30. Volumes stood at 2568 shares in the last session.
Voltas Ltd saw volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22326 shares. The stock dropped 5.09% to Rs.1,237.35. Volumes stood at 65801 shares in the last session.
