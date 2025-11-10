Aarti Pharmalabs slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Aarti Pharmalabs dropped 11.58% to Rs 764 after the company reported a 48.88% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 54.62 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 8.66% YoY to Rs 418.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 38.69 crore in Q2 FY26, down 46.09% from Rs 71.77 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses decreased 2.99% to Rs 379.05 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 379.05 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 203.46 crore (down 4.91% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 43.41 crore (up 15.05% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 10.67 crore (up 93.64% YoY) during the period under review.