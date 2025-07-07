ABB India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5827.5, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 14.45% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5827.5, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25457.5. The Sensex is at 83424.07, down 0.01%.ABB India Ltd has eased around 6.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36509.6, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55174 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.05 lakh shares in last one month.