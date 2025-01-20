GAIL (India) Ltd up for five straight sessions

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.17, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.88% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 1.64% gain in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.17, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. GAIL (India) Ltd has dropped around 6.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182.82, up 0.72% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 15.88% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 1.64% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

