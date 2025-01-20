SJVN Ltd soars 0.62%, rises for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 101.38, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.43% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

SJVN Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 101.38, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. SJVN Ltd has slipped around 7.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 100.97, up 0.64% on the day. SJVN Ltd is down 2.43% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 42.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

