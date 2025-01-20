Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 0.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 129.03, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.64% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.03, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has slipped around 6.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.19, up 0.52% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 7.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.64% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News