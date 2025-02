Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 55.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 225.84% to Rs 6.81 crore

Net profit of Ace Software Exports declined 55.87% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 225.84% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.812.0922.32-7.181.942.881.802.811.242.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News