Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 53.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 53.58% to Rs 110.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 36.29% to Rs 534.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 392.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

