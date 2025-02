Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 25.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.43% to Rs 29.98 crore

Net profit of Kore Digital declined 25.96% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 44.43% to Rs 29.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.9853.9522.1510.476.635.564.195.473.084.16

