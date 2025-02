Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 133.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.66% to Rs 397.80 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 133.39% to Rs 29.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 397.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 284.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.397.80284.8314.2114.0451.2131.2136.9218.9929.7112.73

