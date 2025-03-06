Achieving a 70% female workforce participation by 2047 is pivotal for a Viksit Bharat: Labour Secretary

The government will walk the talk on Viksit Bharat by 2047 with 70 per cent women in the workforce, Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra said on Wednesday as she highlighted the importance of mentorship for women entrepreneurs. Addressing a CII conference on women in the services sector, she highlighted the significant strides made by women in India's economic landscape. She noted that over the past six years, the labour force participation rate for women has risen from 23% in 2017-18 to approximately 42% in 2023-24. This uptick is evident across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and services, with a notable increase in educated women joining the workforce. Ms. Dawra emphasized the importance of mentorship programs to prepare women for leadership roles and the need to create safe, inclusive workplaces. She underscored the potential of sectors like STEM, entrepreneurship and startups for women's further involvement. She reiterated the government's commitment to achieving the goal set in the Union Budget 2025-26, aiming for 70% of women to be engaged in economic activities by 2047, aligning with the vision of a developed India.

