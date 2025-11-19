Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.97%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.97%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT index ended up 2.97% at 37044.65 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 4.23%, Coforge Ltd gained 4.14% and Persistent Systems Ltd rose 3.89%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 10.78% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.16% and Nifty Services Sector index added 0.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.55% to close at 26052.65 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.61% to close at 85186.47 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex gains 458 pts; PSU banks advance

Nifty settles above 26,050 mark; IT shares rally

Nikkei average drops 0.34%

China benchmark edges up 0.18%

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 1.45 times

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story