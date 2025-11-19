Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.97%

Nifty IT index ended up 2.97% at 37044.65 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 4.23%, Coforge Ltd gained 4.14% and Persistent Systems Ltd rose 3.89%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 10.78% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.16% and Nifty Services Sector index added 0.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.55% to close at 26052.65 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.61% to close at 85186.47 today.

