Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 1.96%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 820.9, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.27% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.64% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 820.9, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has gained around 6.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 825.6, up 2.23% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 22.27% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.64% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 217.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News