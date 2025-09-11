Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.19%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2391.5, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.04% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% fall in NIFTY and a 5.2% fall in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2391.5, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25000.8. The Sensex is at 81517.52, up 0.11%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has added around 4.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9759.45, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2383.1, up 1.33% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 20.04% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% fall in NIFTY and a 5.2% fall in the Nifty Metal index.