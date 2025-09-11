Adani Green Energy Ltd up for five straight sessions

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 981.8, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% fall in NIFTY and a 17.89% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 981.8, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25000.8. The Sensex is at 81517.52, up 0.11%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 5.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34522.1, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.06 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 982.1, up 1.46% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is down 45.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% fall in NIFTY and a 17.89% fall in the Nifty Energy index.