Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 3.02%

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1066.3, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.98% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1066.3, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 6.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1067.4, up 4.04% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is down 33.98% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News