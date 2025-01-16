Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd soars 3.9%, Gains for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 210.04, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.42% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 210.04, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has dropped around 13.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 129.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 210.7, up 3.81% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 1.42% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 169.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News