Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12081.7, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added around 8.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22712.75, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

