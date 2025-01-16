Torrent Power Ltd spurts 3.05%, up for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1464.4, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.16% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% drop in NIFTY and a 1.81% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1464.4, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. Torrent Power Ltd has slipped around 9.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

