MSC Group to invest USD 1.397bn for 49% stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group's terminal arm, Terminal Investment (TiL) announced definitive agreement under which TiL will invest for 49% interest in Adani Vizhinjam Port (AVPPL).

The strategic collaboration represents the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure and cements Vizhinjam's emergence as a dominant transshipment gateway in the Indian Ocean region.

The transaction is subject to customary approvals, including regulatory ones.

TiL to invest USD 1.397bn, equivalent to its proportionate 49% share of USD 2.85bn.

Vizhinjam port has a capacity of 1.6 million TEUs and is undergoing expansion that will increase capacity 3.5x to 5.7 million TEUs.