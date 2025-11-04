Kalyani Steels slips as Q2 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 63 crore

Kalyani Steels declined 3.65% to Rs 851.80 after the company reported a 7.18% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.54 crore on a 7.32% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 456.07 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Total expenses fell 6.99% year-on-year to Rs 387.50 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 416.61 crore in Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 237.79 crore, down 5.28% YoY, while employee benefit expenses increased 9.04% YoY to Rs 22 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 83.72 crore, down 7.31% from Rs 90.32 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.