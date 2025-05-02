Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit rises 64.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 3042.25 crore

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation rose 64.96% to Rs 165.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 3042.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2933.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.18% to Rs 21.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 10356.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10732.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3042.252933.4410356.6710732.8918.1316.7313.2515.13443.41373.08895.021124.57223.77155.0126.51205.93165.54100.3521.84147.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News