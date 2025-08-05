Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 6.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.19% to Rs 9126.14 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 6.48% to Rs 3314.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3112.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 9126.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6956.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9126.146956.3260.2268.135102.514749.953847.603738.083314.593112.83

