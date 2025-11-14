Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power and Adani Green undertake investment of Rs 63,000 cr in Assam

Adani Power and Adani Green undertake investment of Rs 63,000 cr in Assam

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
To set up 3,200 MW thermal power plant and two pumped storage plants

Two portfolio companies of the Adani Group have received Letters of Award (LoA) from the Assam Government for two transformative projects in Assam: a state-of-the-art thermal power plant and a pioneering pumped storage facility, which would see them collectively invest Rs ~63,000 crore in the state.

Adani Power will invest Rs ~48,000 crore to set up a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra super critical power plant in Assam. Separately, Adani Green Energy intends to invest Rs ~15,000 crore, to set up two Pumped Storage Plants (PSP) in the state with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW. AGEL has received an LoA for 500 MW of energy storage capacity, which will be catered from the above PSPs.

These landmark initiatives underscore the Adani Group's strategic focus on the advancement of India's northeastern region, aligning with Chairman Gautam Adani's pledge in February this year to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the region's development and growth.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

