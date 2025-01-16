Inox Wind Ltd soars 2.71%, Gains for third straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.1, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.53% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% fall in NIFTY and a 1.81% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 101.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

