NHPC Ltd soars 2.16%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.85, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.01% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NHPC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.85, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. NHPC Ltd has dropped around 7.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 186.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 78.5, up 2.69% on the day. NHPC Ltd is up 8.01% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 24.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

