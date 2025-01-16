SJVN Ltd gains for third consecutive session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 97.35, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.99% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 97.35, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. SJVN Ltd has slipped around 17.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

