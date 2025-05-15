ADF Foods consolidated net profit declines 36.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 159.07 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods declined 36.43% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 159.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.01% to Rs 69.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 589.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 520.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

159.07153.63589.58520.3315.5222.3216.6820.1625.6135.43109.85113.6720.9431.0791.6098.0716.4425.8669.2675.29

