Aditya Birla Capital allots 13.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 13,75,753 equity shares under ESOP on 17 December 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,15,76,93,290 (i.e. 2,61,57,69,329 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,17,14,50,820 (i.e. 2,61,71,45,082 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).

