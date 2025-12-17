AWHCL arm secures two contracts worth Rs 1,330 cr from BMC

Antony Waste Handling Cell announced that one of its subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has been awarded two contracts of Collection & Transportation of MSW in the city of Mumbai by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The contracts were awarded to consortium/Joint Venture of AG Enviro Infra Projects (51%), M/s. Jigar Transport Company (29%) & M/s. M. K. Enterprises (20%).

The first contract valued at Rs 684 crore for a period of 7 years entails, collection & transportation of approximately 650 M.T. Per Day from A, B, C & D Wards of Mumbai City. The second contract valued at Rs 646 crore for a period of 7 years is for collection & transportation of approximately 600 M. T. Per Day from N, S & T Wards of Mumbai City.