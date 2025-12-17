KP Group signs MoU with Govt. of Republic of Botswana

To collaborate on development of large-scale renewable energy generation, energy storage and transmission infrastructure

KP Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Botswana to collaborate on the development of large-scale renewable energy generation, energy storage and transmission infrastructure. The MoU marks an important milestone in KP Group's international expansion and Botswana's ambition to become a net-zero country by 2030.

The MoU was signed between Botswana's Ministry of Minerals and Energy and KP Group, which comprises KPI Green Energy, KP Energy, and KP Green Engineering. The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation on the planning, development, and implementation of renewable energy and associated transmission projects, aimed at strengthening Botswana's energy security and positioning it as a clean power exporter within the region.

Under the MoU, KP Group and the Government of Botswana will work together to develop a host of renewable energy and infrastructure projects that would require capital investment of around $4 billion (Rs. 36,000 crore). These projects are expected to help increase Botswana's renewable energy capacity to nearly 5 GW. The collaboration envisages the upgrading and construction of high voltage transmission lines within Botswana, as well as strengthening interconnections with neighbouring countries to enable regional power transmission. Moreover, as part of this collaboration, KP Group will support 30 scholarships per annum for citizens of Botswana to pursue education and skill development in areas related to renewable energy, engineering, sustainability, and allied disciplines. This initiative aims to build local capacity, foster knowledge transfer, and empower Botswana's youth to actively participate in the country's clean energy transition.