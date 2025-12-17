Firstsource Solutions named leader in NelsonHall NEAT evaluation for CX Services Transformation

Firstsource Solutions has been named a Leader in CX Services Transformation in the NelsonHall NEAT Evaluation for CX Services Transformation. NelsonHall's assessment of Firstsource's ability to deliver transformation at scale across the full CX lifecycle resulted in the company being named a Leader in the Overall Market Segment.
NelsonHall's analysis highlights Firstsource's combination of:AI-powered platforms, deep vertical expertise, and outcome-based commercial models as core strengths
The report also notes measurable revenue and efficiency impact across industries, ongoing investments in talent, multilingual AI innovation, and targeted acquisitions that expand both vertical depth and transformation capacity as key enablers of Firstsource's CX transformation leadership.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
