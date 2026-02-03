Aditya Birla Capital jumps as housing finance arm raises Rs 2,750 crore from Advent

Aditya Birla Capital rose 4.25% to Rs 347.25 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, has secured Rs 2,750 crore in growth capital from an affiliate of Advent International.

The boards of Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Housing Finance approved the primary capital infusion from Indriya, an Advent entity. The transaction, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, values Aditya Birla Housing Finance at Rs 19,250 crore on a post-money basis. Following completion, Aditya Birla Capital will hold about 85.7% stake in the housing finance arm, while Advent will own around 14.3%.

Aditya Birla Housing Finance is among the fastest-growing housing finance companies in India and ranks among the top three players in terms of incremental loan book growth. Its assets under management expanded at a CAGR of 48% over the last three years to Rs 42,204 crore as of 31 December 2025. The company reported strong asset quality, with a gross stage 3 ratio of 0.54% and a net stage 3 ratio of 0.23%. The fresh capital will be used to sustain growth momentum and increase market share.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said the capital infusion comes at a time when India's housing sector is at an inflection point, supported by policy initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and rising demand across income segments. He said the investment would strengthen the companys financial foundation and enable deeper market penetration. Vishakha Mulye, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Capital, said the housing finance arm has built a full-stack franchise across prime, affordable and construction finance, supported by technology-led distribution and a pan-India presence. The proposed capital raise, she added, marks the next phase of expansion with a focus on sustaining growth and gaining market share.

Shweta Jalan said Advent is pleased to partner once again with the Aditya Birla Group, citing strong structural tailwinds in Indias mortgage market and the housing finance companys robust risk practices and governance standards. Aditya Birla Housing Finance, registered with the National Housing Bank, manages assets of over Rs 42,204 crore and operates through 168 branches. The company carries long-term credit ratings of AAA (Stable) and short-term ratings of A1+ from CRISIL, ICRA and India Ratings. Aditya Birla Capital is a systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) and the holding company of the financial services businesses. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, ABCL provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across loans, investments, insurance, and payments.