Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 36.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.63% to Rs 424.21 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 36.08% to Rs 242.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 424.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 334.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.424.21334.9959.0457.29344.88245.94335.09236.79242.34178.09

