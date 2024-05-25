Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.89% to Rs 10.99 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.60% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.12% to Rs 35.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.997.97 38 35.1937.09 -5 OPM %5.551.88 -5.237.41 - PBDT0.41-0.06 LP 1.022.10 -51 PBT0.31-0.49 LP 0.321.31 -76 NP0.23-0.41 LP 0.220.94 -77

