Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 8.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 33.51 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) rose 8.31% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.93% to Rs 26.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 107.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

