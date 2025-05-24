Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 154.49% to Rs 3.97 crore

Net loss of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 126.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 154.49% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 112.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.37% to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.971.56 154 13.3125.29 -47 OPM %-192.95-378.21 --109.02-33.97 - PBDT-6.2914.99 PL -12.341.79 PL PBT-6.5314.37 PL -13.51-0.12 -11158 NP-7.31126.66 PL -14.37112.15 PL

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

