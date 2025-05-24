Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 83.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 48.55% to Rs 239.44 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities declined 83.77% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.55% to Rs 239.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 465.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.99% to Rs 327.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 425.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 1448.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1482.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales239.44465.37 -49 1448.571482.81 -2 OPM %21.8737.33 -35.6844.29 - PBDT29.01145.33 -80 448.38572.72 -22 PBT23.10141.02 -84 430.59558.66 -23 NP18.76115.58 -84 327.62425.42 -23

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

