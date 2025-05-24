Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 83.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.55% to Rs 239.44 croreNet profit of Share India Securities declined 83.77% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.55% to Rs 239.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 465.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.99% to Rs 327.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 425.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 1448.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1482.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
