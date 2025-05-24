Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advik Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Advik Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 757.89% to Rs 6.52 crore

Net Loss of Advik Capital reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 757.89% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 8.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 122.29% to Rs 28.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.520.76 758 28.7212.92 122 OPM %80.98-11.84 -75.5965.94 - PBDT-2.750.46 PL 11.509.51 21 PBT-3.070.18 PL 10.698.98 19 NP-1.22-0.79 -54 8.406.47 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Phoenix Township consolidated net profit declines 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 8.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story