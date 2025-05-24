Advik Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 757.89% to Rs 6.52 crore

Net Loss of Advik Capital reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 757.89% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 8.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 122.29% to Rs 28.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.520.7628.7212.9280.98-11.8475.5965.94-2.750.4611.509.51-3.070.1810.698.98-1.22-0.798.406.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News