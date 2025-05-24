Machino Plastics standalone net profit rises 184.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 106.81 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics rose 184.55% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 106.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.98% to Rs 8.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 386.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 336.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

106.8181.41386.78336.197.588.438.497.754.964.7521.2819.442.621.2111.215.243.501.238.563.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News