Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 49.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Adventz Securities Enterprises rose 49.64% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.68% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.811.1237.0432.142.660.532.640.5110.406.95

