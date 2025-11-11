Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 619.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 159.68 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation rose 619.61% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 159.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.159.68154.776.984.879.914.326.841.243.670.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News