Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 3219.03 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 3.08% to Rs 709.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 688.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 3219.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2517.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3219.032517.7295.45105.50957.521002.58954.711000.04709.83688.62

