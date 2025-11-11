Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 84.32 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast rose 10.08% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 84.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.84.3278.2016.1815.4119.2018.8916.4415.8012.5611.41

