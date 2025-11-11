Megri Soft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.00% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.00% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.671.0032.8421.000.230.230.200.200.150.15

