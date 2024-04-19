Advik Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 319.83 crore

Net Loss of Advik Capital reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 319.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.28% to Rs 6.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.94% to Rs 839.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 604.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

